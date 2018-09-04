Israeli Minister: Two-State Solution Is ‘Dead’

The Israeli Minister of Science Ofir Akunis said the two-state solution which provides for the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel has died.

In an interview with the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation Kan yesterday, he said:

“The two-state solution is dead.”

Referring to the occupied West Bank, he added:

“There will never be a Palestinian terror state in Judea and Samaria. The two alternatives are either self-rule or a confederation with Jordan, but the likelihood of achieving the latter alternative is slim.”

The Palestinian officials have warned in recent years that increasing illegal settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territories, the US’ unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital and the transfer of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem have practically eliminated the chances of a two-state solution.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)