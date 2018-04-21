Israeli Minister Threatens to Assassinate Palestinian Leaders

Israeli Minister of Transport, Road Safety and Intelligence Yisrael Katz warned of resuming targeted assassinations of Palestinian leaders from the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.

איומי הג׳יהאד האיסלמי לפגוע בקציני צה״ל בירי צלפים,מעבר לגדר בעזה, מהווים חציית קו אדום.

על הנהגת החמאס לדעת שכל ירי ופגיעה במפקדי צה״ל, מצד כל גורם בעזה, תביא באופן מיידי לחידוש מדיניות הסיכולים ולפגיעה קשה בהנהגת החמאס בעזה. — ישראל כץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) April 20, 2018

On Twitter, he wrote:

“Hamas must know that any attack on IDF commanders at the border to Gaza will immediately lead to a renewal of targeted killings of the Hamas leadership.”

Hamas Member Is Assassinated in Malaysia Hamas said one of its members was assassinated in Malaysia. The killing came amid heightened tensions between Hamas and Israel, and a day after Israeli intelligence minister Yisrael Katz warn… https://t.co/vdk2Gy2JyT via @bdnews24 #news — Bangladesh News 24 (@bdnews24) April 21, 2018

This happened only a few hours before the killing of Fadi Albatsh, 35, in Malaysia.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)