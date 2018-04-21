Israeli Minister Threatens to Assassinate Palestinian Leaders

Israeli Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli Minister of Transport, Road Safety and Intelligence Yisrael Katz warned of resuming targeted assassinations of Palestinian leaders from the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip.

On Twitter, he wrote:

“Hamas must know that any attack on IDF commanders at the border to Gaza will immediately lead to a renewal of targeted killings of the Hamas leadership.”

This happened only a few hours before the killing of Fadi Albatsh, 35, in Malaysia.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

