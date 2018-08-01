Israeli Minister: We Are Not Interested in a Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz has said that Tel Aviv is working to obtain a long-term arrangement in the Gaza Strip, noting this is being arranged in cooperation with Egypt and the UN, Quds Press reported yesterday.

Steinitz told the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth that this issue had been on the table for a couple of months.

He said:

“In Gaza we can either go to a continuous calm, or to a great tension permeated by a large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip.”

He added:

“We are not interested in a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, this will allow us to be free to deal with important questions such as the Iranian and Syrian issues.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)