Israeli Minister: We Are Not Interested in a Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

August 1, 2018 Blog, News
Destroyed buildings in Gaza as a result of a previous Israeli war on the impoverished and besieged Strip. (Photo: AJE, Wikimedia Commons, file)

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz has said that Tel Aviv is working to obtain a long-term arrangement in the Gaza Strip, noting this is being arranged in cooperation with Egypt and the UN, Quds Press reported yesterday.

Steinitz told the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth that this issue had been on the table for a couple of months.

He said:

“In Gaza we can either go to a continuous calm, or to a great tension permeated by a large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip.”

He added:

“We are not interested in a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, this will allow us to be free to deal with important questions such as the Iranian and Syrian issues.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.