Israeli Minister: ‘We Are Ready to Occupy Gaza’

January 16, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs and Public Security, Gilad Erdan. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israel’s Minister of Internal Security said on Monday that plans to occupy the Gaza Strip are on the table for the Cabinet to consider, Quds Net News has reported. However, Gilad Erdan told Israeli military radio that the country prefers calm and the possibility of reaching a deal that guarantees security for all Israelis.

Nevertheless, he suggested that occupying Gaza would give Israel a better chance to maintain such calm.

He added:

“We must be ready to pay the costs of such a step.”

The extreme right-wing minister warned Hamas leaders not to cross any red lines. He pointed out that doing so would see Israel going back to its assassination policy.

Erdan said that he blames Hamas for the rockets fired from Gaza as it is the de facto government of the enclave.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.