Israeli Navy Detains 3 Palestinian Fishermen in Gaza

November 24, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on Palestinian fishermen in Gaza. (Photo: ActiveStills)

Israeli naval forces detained three Palestinian fishermen while working less than three nautical miles off the northern besieged Gaza Strip’s coast, on Friday morning.

Head of the Fishermen Committees in the Union of Agricultural Work Committees, Zakaria Bakr, said Israeli naval forces detained three Palestinian fishermen, who were identified as Muhammad Ghaleb al-Sultan, 27, Yousef Farid Saedallah, 35, and Fares Ahmad Saedallah, 25.

The reason for their detention remained unknown.

As part of Israel’s blockade of the coastal enclave since 2007, the Israeli army, citing security concerns, requires Palestinian fishermen to work within a limited “designated fishing zone,” the exact limits of which are decided by the Israeli authorities and have historically fluctuated.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem recently concluded that Israel’s Gaza closure and “harassment of fishermen” have been “destroying Gaza’s fishing sector,” with 95 percent of fishermen living below the poverty line.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.