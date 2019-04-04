Israeli Navy Fires Mortar Shells at Gaza Fishermen

April 4, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Gaza fishermen come under regular fire by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli naval forces opened heavy fire, on Thursday morning, towards Palestinian fishing boats off the coast of the northwestern besieged Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses told Ma’an that Israeli naval forces fired several mortar shells towards Palestinian fishing boats in al-Sudaniyeh off the northwestern coast, forcing the fishermen to head back to shore in fear for their lives.

The fishing boats were targeted while working within two nautical miles of the permitted fishing zone, which is six nautical miles in the al-Sudaniyeh area.

No injuries were reported.

Israeli human rights group B’Tselem recently concluded that Israel’s Gaza closure and “harassment of fishermen” have been “destroying Gaza’s fishing sector,” with 95% of fishermen living below the poverty line.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

