Israeli Navy Kills Teenage Palestinian Fisherman, Injures Two

February 26, 2018 News, Slider
Fisherman Ismael Saleh Abu Ryala, 18, from Shati’ refugee camp was killed by Israeli fire. (Photo: Maan, Social Media)

Israeli navy opened fire at Palestinian fishermen in Gaza, killing one and injuring two another.

Palestinian medical sources identified the slain fisherman as Ismael Saleh Abu Ryala, 18, from Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza city. Two other Palestinians were injured.

The wounded fishermen have been identified as Mahmoud Adel Aby Ryala, 18, and ‘Aahed Hasan Abu Ali, 26, who were both detained by the navy.

The navy fired a barrage of live fire at their boat, wounding the three, and later said one of them died from his wounds.

Other fishermen who were nearby managed to tow the boat back to shore.

Protesting the constant, and in many cases deadly, Israeli violations against the fishermen in Palestinian waters, the Palestinian Fishermen Syndicate has suspended all fishing activities in Gaza waters, for two days.

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)

