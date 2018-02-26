Israeli Navy Kills Teenage Palestinian Fisherman, Injures Two

Israeli navy opened fire at Palestinian fishermen in Gaza, killing one and injuring two another.

Palestinian medical sources identified the slain fisherman as Ismael Saleh Abu Ryala, 18, from Shati’ refugee camp, west of Gaza city. Two other Palestinians were injured.

18 year old fisherman Ismail Reyala was killed by Israeli forces this morning on the shore of Gaza. God rest your soul 💔😞 pic.twitter.com/6Xod4M8UJY — ☾ (@samintifada) February 25, 2018

The wounded fishermen have been identified as Mahmoud Adel Aby Ryala, 18, and ‘Aahed Hasan Abu Ali, 26, who were both detained by the navy.

The navy fired a barrage of live fire at their boat, wounding the three, and later said one of them died from his wounds.

Israeli naval forces have killed an 18-year-old Palestinian fisherman, Ismail Saleh Abu Reyal, after opening fire on a fishing boat off the coast of the blockaded and occupied Gaza Strip. https://t.co/MoznpVN6xQhttps://t.co/sWygqfD0oc pic.twitter.com/OaNoiXvdFn — Ben White (@benabyad) February 25, 2018

Other fishermen who were nearby managed to tow the boat back to shore.

Protesting the constant, and in many cases deadly, Israeli violations against the fishermen in Palestinian waters, the Palestinian Fishermen Syndicate has suspended all fishing activities in Gaza waters, for two days.

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)