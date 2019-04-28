Israeli NGO Calls on Israel to Revoke BDS Founder’s Residency (VIDEO)

The Israeli human rights group, Betzalmo, has called on Israel’s Attorney General and Minister of Interior to cancel BDS-founder Omar Al-Barghouti’s residency status, Arutz Sheva reported Sunday.

#Betzalmo CEO Shai Glick explained that "the State of #Israel is a democratic and liberal state, but it must, in the name of democracy and liberalism, defend itself and its citizens." #OmarBarghoutihttps://t.co/8VTbhKjjDR — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 28, 2019

According to a letter that was dated for April 24, 2019, the Israeli NGO argued how it was possible that Barghouthi could be denied entry into the United States, but not in Israel, which is the country he is calling on the world to boycott.

Betzalmo said:

“A recent law authorizes the Minister of the Interior, with the approval of the Attorney General, to revoke residency for anyone who harms state security or violates allegiance to the state, or endangers public peace … Undoubtedly Barghouti’s leadership of the boycott movement against all citizens of the State of Israel severely harms the State of Israel and is a blatant breach of allegiance, as well as a threat to Israel’s security and defense by pushing for an arms embargo against Israel.”

"We're not asking for charity – we're asking for solidarity." 🇵🇸 Omar Barghouti, recently banned from the US for #BDS activism, sends a special message to the UK asking people to join the National Demo for #Palestine on May 11th ➡️ https://t.co/EUYThiJR8W #ExistResistReturn pic.twitter.com/2Nr28eb3tT — PSC (@PSCupdates) April 28, 2019

The Israeli NGO said,

“In addition, the BDS movement collaborates with terrorist organizations, so there is undoubtedly an indirect link between Mr. Barghouti and terrorist organizations.”

Critics are demanding answers after the Trump administration refused to allow Palestinian human rights activist Omar Barghouti to enter the U.S. for a speaking tour, despite his valid visa. We reached Barghouti in Ramallah to talk about his travel ban. https://t.co/jfetT9cUg0 — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) April 21, 2019

Barghouti was previously denied entry into the United States, despite having the necessary documentation to enter the country.

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) is a global campaign that has called for the economic boycott of Israel until it meets its “obligations under international law.”

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)