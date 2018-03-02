Palestinians Shot, Including Journalist in anti-Settlements Protests (VIDEO)

Several acts of violence were committed today by the Israeli Occupation Forces in the West Bank.

Several Palestinians suffocated by tear gas as Israeli forces quelled the weekly and peaceful anti-settlement demonstration in the village of Kufr Qaddoum to the east of Qalqilia, according to a local activist.

Large Israeli military forces violently suppressed demonstrators, who also rallied to protest US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

To the west of Ramallah, at least three Palestinians, including a journalist, were shot and injured by Israeli forces during clashes in the village of Bal’in, according to local sources.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces Friday detained at least four Palestinians, including a minor aged 17, from the West Bank districts of Nablus, Jenin, and Hebron (Al-Khalil).

In 2017, Israel arrested 1,467 Palestinian minors. This is what child detention in the occupied West Bank looks like: pic.twitter.com/xWeCONdxm4 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) March 2, 2018

Rateb al-Jabour, the coordinator of the popular committee against the separation wall and settlements, said forces physically assaulted 17-year-old ‘Issa al-Shawahin while he was grazing his sheep in Masafer Yatta area, before detaining him.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)