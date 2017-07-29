Israeli Occupation Forces Prevent Hanin Zoabi from Entering Al-Aqsa Mosque

Arab MK, Hanin Zoabi. (Photo: File)

Israeli occupation forces prevented on Friday morning the Arab MK, Hanin Zoabi, from entering the sanctuary of Al-Aqsa Mosque for “security” reasons, Al-Resalah newspaper reported.

The MK said that “Palestinian worshipers must be allowed to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque and those who must be banned from entering it are the Israeli military forces who close the roads leading to the Mosque.”

Honouring All Palestinian Women by Honouring Three: Hanin Zoabi, Ahed Tamimi, Samah Sabawi – https://t.co/vlR7ep0Za6 #Palestine pic.twitter.com/dIUwBJ0ccD — al whit (@soitiz) March 10, 2017

Zoabi represents four Arab parties in the Israeli Knesset and is widely seen as one of the most vocal Arab critics in the parliament of Israeli policies. She has, on several occasions, denounced the Israeli occupation authorities for its violations and aggressions against the Palestinians.

Prior to the mass Friday prayer, the Israeli occupation forces reinforced their presence around and inside Al-Aqsa Mosque. Last night, they wounded and arrested hundreds of Palestinian worshipers.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)