Israeli Occupation Forces Release Iconic Palestinian Teen Fawzi Al-Junaidi on Bail (PHOTOS)

Al-Junaidi, 16, was arrested in Hebron by all these Israeli forces and his arrest went viral. (Photo: via Twitter)

Following four weeks of arrest, Israeli occupation forces have released iconic Palestinian teen, Fawzi Al-Junaidi, 16, from jail on Wednesday on the condition that he appears before an Israeli military court on January 7, 2018.

Al-Junaidi was arrested on December 7, 2017 in the West Bank city of Hebron. His photo, surrounded by dozens of Israeli forces, with his eyes blindfolded, went viral.

This is how social media activists reacted to his release.

His arrest caused a storm of condemnation with Turkish President Recep Erdogan calling Israel a terrorist state over his arrest.

Al-Juanidi has been described as a hero and an icon for the Palestinian protests against Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The current protests against the Trump’s decision have been characterized by the arrest of a large number of children, including Palestinian child Ahed Al-Tamimi.

Al-Tamimi was arrested from her family’s house after she confronted an Israeli soldier following the shooting of her cousin by Israeli forces.

Al-Junaidi was hospitalized as he suffered from a broken shoulder  following his violent arrest.

