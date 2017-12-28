Following four weeks of arrest, Israeli occupation forces have released iconic Palestinian teen, Fawzi Al-Junaidi, 16, from jail on Wednesday on the condition that he appears before an Israeli military court on January 7, 2018.

Al-Junaidi was arrested on December 7, 2017 in the West Bank city of Hebron. His photo, surrounded by dozens of Israeli forces, with his eyes blindfolded, went viral.

This is how social media activists reacted to his release.

israeli occupation forces release the Palestinian child Fawzi Al-Jneidy after kidnapping him weeks ago. #EQB pic.twitter.com/11eFovUPaf — EQB (@EQB_Press) December 28, 2017

His arrest caused a storm of condemnation with Turkish President Recep Erdogan calling Israel a terrorist state over his arrest.

This image of 16-year-old Palestinian child Fawzi al-Junaidi, detained, blindfolded, & surrounded by 20 plus Israeli soldiers, is – unsurprisingly – all over social media. It was taken in Hebron on 7 December, during anti-occupation protests following Trump's announcement. pic.twitter.com/ClslzMQtsA — Ben White (@benabyad) December 10, 2017

Al-Juanidi has been described as a hero and an icon for the Palestinian protests against Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

"The Hero is Free"

Israeli authorities released child "Fawzi Mohammad Al-Jneidi" from Ofer prison, note that Fawzi's arrest picture went viral all over the world.#Palestine#JerusalemIsTheCapitalOfPalestine #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/DX80XjSA7F — #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@Taghreeba) December 28, 2017

The current protests against the Trump’s decision have been characterized by the arrest of a large number of children, including Palestinian child Ahed Al-Tamimi.

Palestinian child Mohammed Fawzi al-Junaidi (16 years) after leaving the occupation prisons just now inside a Palestinian hospital because of fractures in the right hand and shoulder. pic.twitter.com/t5EAQYNYdo — Perla Sedova (@PerlaSedova) December 28, 2017

Al-Tamimi was arrested from her family’s house after she confronted an Israeli soldier following the shooting of her cousin by Israeli forces.

“We should extend our struggles to one another in order to end all of the world’s injustices.” ~Ahed Tamimi #PalestinianWomenStandUp https://t.co/CUMahOvSTr pic.twitter.com/72LXU2Qxp4 — YouthAgainstSettlmnt (@YASHebron) December 27, 2017

Al-Junaidi was hospitalized as he suffered from a broken shoulder following his violent arrest.

Jailed Palestinian child Fawzi al-Juneidi returns to familyhttps://t.co/lZXnnLyJOR pic.twitter.com/N6Q9gAEboy — Millî Gazete (ENG) (@milligazeteEN) December 28, 2017

(PC, Social Media)