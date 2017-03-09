Israeli Official Asks UK to Help Release Captured Soldiers

Two Israeli soldiers went missing during Israel’s 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli opposition leader, Yitzhak Herzog, has called on Britain to help secure the return of the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul and the release of Avra Mengistu who are believed to be held in the Gaza Strip.

Herzog, who heads the Zionist Camp, made the request during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, who is visiting Israel and the Palestinian territories, local radio reported.

Herzog said he asked Johnson to “continue London’s pursuit to move the political process between Israel and the Palestinians based on the two-state solution and in cooperation with moderate Arab states.”

Al-Qassam Brigades is thought to have captured four Israeli soldiers who are being held as prisoners of war.

Officials in Hamas said the group has refused to engage in indirect negotiations with Israel on the detained soldiers before Israel releases all Palestinian prisoners it freed then recaptured as part of a prisoner exchange deal signed in 2011.

