Israeli Opposition Calls for Netanyahu to Resign

March 2, 2019
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.(Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli opposition factions have called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign after he was indicted in three corruption cases, Quds Press reported yesterday.

Head of the Blue and White Party Benny Gantz said:

“Netanyahu, I am called on you to show full national responsibility and resign from your position. You can return to politics with your head up when you prove you are innocent.”

Gantz, who could replace Netanyahu as prime minister according to surveys, pledged not to take part in any government led by the current premier.

Meanwhile, head of the Labor Party Avi Gabbay called on Netanyahu to “immediately” resign, saying:

“Netanyahu, resign, put an end to the national shame and don’t run this battle from the Prime Minister’s Residence.”

He added:

“Netanyahu is shaming the State of Israel. He is ruining everything in order to save himself. The people of Israel don’t want a corrupt government.”

The left-wing party, Meretz, called for a special Knesset meeting to be held to discuss Netanyahu’s indictment.

In a statement, Meretz said:

“The issue is about a corrupt prime minister.”

However, right-wing parties have pledged support for the prime minister saying indictments do not prove guilt.

Former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman said:

“It is possible that Netanyahu is acquitted of these charges. He has the right to continue his electoral ambition as long as he is not found guilty.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

