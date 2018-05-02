Israeli Parliament Authorizes Netanyahu to Declare War without Cabinet Backing

May 2, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
The Israeli Knesset. (Photo: File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Knesset (Israeli Parliament) voted in favor of a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare war in ‘extreme situations’ without the backing of the security cabinet.

The proposal was voted into law by 62 Knesset members against 41 who opposed it.

According to Haaretz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the request earlier in the day, and it was rejected by the joint committee of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

The Knesset plenum voted in favor of his proposal after Netanyahu claimed that Israel’s intelligence service had obtained secret information about an Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

However, the United Nations’ nuclear agency rejected claims from Netanyahu that Iran’s government is conducting nuclear weapons research in secret.

(PalestineChronicle.com)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*