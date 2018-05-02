Israeli Parliament Authorizes Netanyahu to Declare War without Cabinet Backing

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Knesset (Israeli Parliament) voted in favor of a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare war in ‘extreme situations’ without the backing of the security cabinet.

Israeli parliament gives Benjamin Netanyahu power to declare war with single vote https://t.co/8L7XTNvbOw pic.twitter.com/kxr9InCCDd — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 1, 2018

The proposal was voted into law by 62 Knesset members against 41 who opposed it.

Israel’s Parliament Grants Netanyahu Declare War With Only Defense Minister’s Approval https://t.co/0b6BESnIuC pic.twitter.com/jJlvPgobKw — SouthFront (@southfronteng) May 1, 2018

According to Haaretz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the request earlier in the day, and it was rejected by the joint committee of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee.

Full text of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s speech on Iran’s massive nuclear program https://t.co/Cju8a8kYdC — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 1, 2018

The Knesset plenum voted in favor of his proposal after Netanyahu claimed that Israel’s intelligence service had obtained secret information about an Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

UN nuclear agency responds to Netanyahu: "No credible indications" of nuclear activity in Iran after 2009 https://t.co/ymkdHqTMmm pic.twitter.com/BsAyemlJfN — The Hill (@thehill) May 1, 2018

However, the United Nations’ nuclear agency rejected claims from Netanyahu that Iran’s government is conducting nuclear weapons research in secret.

