Benjamin Netanyahu Leaves Hospital after Medical Tests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left hospital late Tuesday following tests after suffering a high fever and a cough.

A Reuters witness saw Netanyahu’s convoy leaving the hospital, and shortly after midnight, Netanyahu said on Twitter: “I am on my way home. Sure some rest and hot soup will put things right.”

תודה לכולכם על הדאגה! אני בדרכי הביתה, בטוח שקצת מנוחה ומרק חם יסדרו את העניינים. לילה טוב. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) March 27, 2018

“The prime minister has completed a series of tests and will be released home tonight,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office said earlier, adding: “The tests showed a mild viral illness in the upper respiratory tract.”

Netanyahu’s symptoms:

– high fever

Netanyahu’s illness has come at a stressful time for the right-wing four-times prime minister, who is under police investigation for corruption in three different cases. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.

Surveys have shown that about half of Israelis believe the police over Netanyahu and think he should step down, while a third think he should remain in office.

Support for Netanyahu’s Likud party remains strong in opinion polls.

