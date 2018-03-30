Israeli police on Thursday arrested two Palestinian brothers ages 8 and 10 years from their family house in the Beit Hanina neighborhood, north of Occupied Jerusalem.

قوات الاحتلال تعتقل الطفليْن الشقيقين أمير وحاتم أبو ارميلة من بلدة بيت حنينا شمال القدس المحتلة Twin brothers, Ameer and Hatem arrested by IOF today from Bet Hanina town. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/UmECr1c4Bw — Muhammad Smiry #GreatReturnMarch (@MuhammadSmiry) March 29, 2018

Police claimed that Ameer and Hatem Abu Rmeileh were throwing stones at illegal Israeli settlers.



Palestinian kids are often handcuffed, blindfolded and abused during arrest by Israeli military. pic.twitter.com/Fa5zb2HNHA — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 24, 2018

A third child named Mohammed Attiya was arrested during an Israeli raid which targeted 22 Palestinians in the West Bank at dawn Thursday.

(Palinfo, PC, Social Media)