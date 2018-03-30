Israeli Police Arrest Two Palestinian Children from Bet Hanina (VIDEO)

March 30, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Hundreds of Palestinian children are arrested and face ill-treatment by Israeli forces each year. (Photo: via Alarabiya)

Israeli police on Thursday arrested two Palestinian brothers ages 8 and 10 years from their family house in the Beit Hanina neighborhood, north of Occupied Jerusalem.

Police claimed that Ameer and Hatem Abu Rmeileh were throwing stones at illegal Israeli settlers.

A third child named Mohammed Attiya was arrested during an Israeli raid which targeted 22 Palestinians in the West Bank at dawn Thursday.

(Palinfo, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*