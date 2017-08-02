Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Israeli Police Ban Waqf Employee from Entering Al-Aqsa Compound

Aug 2 2017 / 2:27 pm
Dome of the Rock in Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound. (Photo: via MEMO)

Israeli forces banned an employee of the Islamic Endowment, or Waqf – in charge of running Al-Aqsa Mosque compound – from entering the holy site on Wednesday, as Palestinians continued to face routine harassment and detentions in the aftermath of a near two-week long civil disobedience campaign in occupied East Jerusalem in protest of Israel’s restrictive policies at the holy site.

Officials from the Waqf said that Israeli police outside Al-Aqsa’s gates had banned a Waqf guard from entering the premises.

The officials reportedly added that numerous Waqf employees have been banned from entering the holy compound, with Israeli police threatening them with arrest if found inside the holy site.

Officials noted that other Palestinians have also been harassed when attempting to enter the site.

The Islamic Endowment officially formed committees to assess any Israeli damage to the holy site amid two weeks of unrest. Investigations are also expected to be carried out into whether Israeli authorities had installed hidden cameras or listening devices in the mosque and its premises.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

