Israeli Police Block Delivery of Palestinian Textbooks to Jerusalem Schools

Aug 22 2017 / 5:08 pm
Israeli police prevented the books from entering on the grounds that they were printed with the logo of the Palestinian Authority. (Photo: Maan)

Israeli police stationed at the Lions’ Gate entrance to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem prevented textbooks from being delivered to Palestinian schools located inside the walled holy site on Tuesday, a day before the first day of school.

Ahad Sabri, head of one of the schools awaiting the textbooks, the Al-Aqsa Sharia School for Girls, told Ma’an that the Israeli police prevented the books from entering on the grounds that they were printed with the logo of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Sabri said that 100 textbooks, destined for students in the 7th and 12th grade, were being held on the floor outside the compound. According to PA-owned Wafa news agency, the books were headed to three Palestinian schools, two high schools and a kindergarten.

Many items have been barred in preparation for the school year, from computer equipment to paper goods.

According to the school director, Israeli forces also raided and searched the classrooms when the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound was closed in mid-July in the wake of a deadly shooting at the site and an ensuing mass civil disobedience campaign and boycott against new Israeli security measures there.

Earlier in the week, Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian kindergarten in a West Bank town, leaving the town with no facilities to educate their youngest students.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

