Armed Israeli police entered Ofer Prison on Monday morning and attacked Palestinian prisoners, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club has reported. More than 100 prisoners were wounded in the assault, with 20 being kept in hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

They got attacked and injured! 100 #Palestinian prisoners were injured during raids on Ofer #Prison in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/PrBJMU2KKN — Pal+ English (@palplusenglish) January 22, 2019

According to a formal statement from the Club, the police used rubber bullets, tear gas, sound bombs, cudgels and dogs in their attack on the “helpless” Palestinian prisoners.

The statement added:

“We call on human rights institutions and the Red Cross to intervene in order to stop the Israeli escalation and such brutal attacks on the Palestinian prisoners held in Ofer Prison.”

Just Published. Abdallah Aljamal & I spoke to six freed Palestinian prisoners: Wafa', Sana'a, Fuad, Mohammed, Shadi & Jihad, who opened up about their torturous years in Israeli dungeons. The accounts were harrowing & inspiring. The Palestinian… https://t.co/P1bTUxPUv8 — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) January 22, 2019

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, condemned yet another Israeli violation of the basic rights of prisoners. “Hundreds” of prisoners have been hurt in such attacks, claimed the movement on its website.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)