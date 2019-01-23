Israeli Police Brutally Palestinian Prisoners (VIDEO)

January 23, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Palestinian prisoners in Ofer prison were brutally attacked by Israeli police. (Photo: via Social Media)

Armed Israeli police entered Ofer Prison on Monday morning and attacked Palestinian prisoners, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club has reported. More than 100 prisoners were wounded in the assault, with 20 being kept in hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

According to a formal statement from the Club, the police used rubber bullets, tear gas, sound bombs, cudgels and dogs in their attack on the “helpless” Palestinian prisoners.

The statement added:

“We call on human rights institutions and the Red Cross to intervene in order to stop the Israeli escalation and such brutal attacks on the Palestinian prisoners held in Ofer Prison.”

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, condemned yet another Israeli violation of the basic rights of prisoners. “Hundreds” of prisoners have been hurt in such attacks, claimed the movement on its website.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.