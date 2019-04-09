Israeli Police Confiscate Hidden Cameras in Arab Polling Stations (VIDEO)

April 9, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Likud admits hiding cameras at Arab polling stations. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli police found hundreds of hidden cameras, installed by activists for Netanyahu’s party, in a number of polling stations throughout Arab-majority towns and cities, including Nazareth and Tamra, as Israeli legislative elections commenced on Tuesday.

Hebrew-language news outlets reported that Israeli police deployed to polling stations found and confiscated 1,300 hidden cameras being used by election observers from the Likud political party in Arab-majority areas such as Sakhnin, Majd al-Krum, Nazareth, Tamra, and Jiser al-Zarqa.

The Likud election observers were allowed to continue working at the polling stations.

According to Israeli police sources, filming at the entrance to election polling stations “does not constitute as a felony unless cameras are installed behind the privacy divider.”

However, the cameras were reportedly not hidden behind the divider.

Sources confirmed that Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer, chair of the Central Elections Committee (CEC), is currently examining the legality of Likud’s apparent planting of hundreds of hidden cameras among its polling station observers in Arab-majority areas.

Sources added that if it turns out the cameras constitute an “illegal disruption” of the electoral process, Israeli police are ready to act according to Melcer’s instructions.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.