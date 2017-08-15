Israeli Police Raid Palestinian Homes in Jerusalem

Home invasions have been for long been denounced by rights groups for being acts of collective punishment. (Photo: Maan)

Israeli police and Shin Bet, Israel’s internal intelligence agency, forces raided several neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem overnight between Monday and Tuesday, storming and ransacking Palestinian homes that police accused of being financially supported by the Hamas movement.

Israeli police spokeswoman Luba al-Samri said in a statement that the raids were carried out after “intensive investigations” by Israeli police and intelligence officials that indicated that Jerusalemite families of “terrorists” were receiving money and funding from the Hamas movement “to reward them for the bloody and massive terrorist attacks their children have carried out.”

Israel invades town in Bethlehem, breaks-into, searches, ransacks homes, before abducting 3 Palestinians https://t.co/xQwNl8qRMI — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 1, 2017

Seven homes were ransacked and inspected, while Israeli forces seized approximately 100,000 shekels ($27,092) worth of money in Israeli and foreign currencies, in addition to jewelry and a private car. All properties and money were confiscated, according to al-Samri.

The targeting of family members of Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks against Israelis – particularly those believed to be affiliated with Hamas – has been a long-employed tactic of Israeli forces, with right groups denouncing the practice as “collective punishment.”

In plain English: Israel invades Palestinian homes to steal, just like any regular criminal would do. https://t.co/PGGFvPFO6Y — Raphael Tsavkko (@Tsavkko_intl) August 27, 2016

Palestinians affiliated with Hamas, which Israel and the United States have classified as a terrorist organization, are routinely subjected to raids and detentions in what rights groups say is part of an ongoing Israeli effort to suppress Palestinian political processes – and, as a result, Palestinian political sovereignty and self-determination.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)