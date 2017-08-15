Israeli Police Raid Palestinian Homes in Jerusalem

Aug 15 2017 / 2:53 pm
Home invasions have been for long been denounced by rights groups for being acts of collective punishment. (Photo: Maan)

Israeli police and Shin Bet, Israel’s internal intelligence agency, forces raided several neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem overnight between Monday and Tuesday, storming and ransacking Palestinian homes that police accused of being financially supported by the Hamas movement.

Israeli police spokeswoman Luba al-Samri said in a statement that the raids were carried out after “intensive investigations” by Israeli police and intelligence officials that indicated that Jerusalemite families of “terrorists” were receiving money and funding from the Hamas movement “to reward them for the bloody and massive terrorist attacks their children have carried out.”

Seven homes were ransacked and inspected, while Israeli forces seized approximately 100,000 shekels ($27,092) worth of money in Israeli and foreign currencies, in addition to jewelry and a private car. All properties and money were confiscated, according to al-Samri.

The targeting of family members of Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks against Israelis – particularly those believed to be affiliated with Hamas – has been a long-employed tactic of Israeli forces, with right groups denouncing the practice as “collective punishment.”

Palestinians affiliated with Hamas, which Israel and the United States have classified as a terrorist organization, are routinely subjected to raids and detentions in what rights groups say is part of an ongoing Israeli effort to suppress Palestinian political processes – and, as a result, Palestinian political sovereignty and self-determination.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Aug 15 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors