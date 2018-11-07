Israeli Police Recommend MKs Storm Al-Aqsa More (VIDEO)

Jerusalem police chief Yoram Levy has recommended that Israeli members of parliament increase their raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Channel 7 reported yesterday.

According to Quds Press, Levy said that there had been no incidents in the holy site or intelligence gathered to indicate there would be negative repercussions for the incursions.

As a result, he added, members of the Knesset should be allowed storm Al-Aqsa Mosque unconditionally.

The recommendation now needs the approval of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the TV station said, however, this would not be immediate as he would seek to avoid confrontations with Jordan which administers the mosque compound.

Israel: The head of the occupation government allowed his ministers & members of Knesset to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque & a climate of tension prevailed in the Al-Aqsa Mosque after the ministers were allowed to break into it. The Islamic Waqf warned of Israel's intention. 12-07-2018 pic.twitter.com/ngbVt84GBY — Rowan Van Dijk (@Lastkombo) July 13, 2018

Earlier this year Netanyahu lifted a three-year ban on MKs entering the Muslim holy site with Minister of Agriculture Uri Ariel becoming the first Israeli official to storm the compound since 2015.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)