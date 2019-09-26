Israeli Police Shoot, Arrest Child in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Israeli forces storm the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli police detained today a child believed to be 14 years of age at Chains Gate, one of the gates leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem’s Old City, after shooting but not injuring him, according to witnesses.

They said police held the boy to the ground before taking him away.

They reported hearing shots fired but apparently they were directed in the air, and not at the boy, who was not immediately identified.

Police closed the gates to Al-Aqsa Mosque following this incident and prevented Muslim worshippers from entering it, prompting some to pray outside its wall.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

