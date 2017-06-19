Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Israeli Police Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Attack Worshipers

Jun 19 2017 / 9:26 am
Israel soldiers attacking worshipers at Haram al-Sharif. (Photo: File)

Israeli police stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on Sunday morning, right after worshipers at the site were protesting against the provocative visit of a group of Jewish settlers to the Islamic holy site.

Israeli police reportedly attacked with teargas and toxic gas canisters the protesting worshipers as well as assaulted them with clubs. The mosque’s director, Omar al-Kiswani, was reportedly hit by an Israeli policeman’s club in the head and was injured.

WAFA news agency correspondent and witnesses said special police forces chased the worshipers until the latter barricaded in the southern building of the mosque, where the police mounted the rooftop of the building and smashed historical window glasses in order to photograph the worshipers inside the building.

The police also assaulted the worshipers with teargas canisters, causing multiple cases of suffocation among them.

Meanwhile, Israeli police also banned the entry of Muslim worshipers below the age of 30 to the holy site.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

