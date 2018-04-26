Israeli Policeman Who Killed Unarmed Palestinian Teen Gets 9 Months in Prison (VIDEO)

April 26, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Ben Deri (center) is the Israeli policeman who killed a Palestinian boy in 2014 during a Nakba protest. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli border policeman Ben Deri has been sentenced to just nine months in prison for ‘negligent homicide’ after shooting dead 16-year-old Nadim Nuwara on Nakba Day four years ago, in 2014.

Under a plea deal, Deri was today ordered to pay 50,000 shekels ($13,960) in compensation for Nuwara’s death, and will only serve seven months in prison as the sentence includes time served.

Nadim and another Palestinian teenager, Mohammed Abu Daher, were killed during an unarmed Nakba Day protest on May 15, 2014, in the Palestinian town of Beitunia, near Ramallah.

After a video of the shooting emerged, clearly showing Israeli occupation forces targeting unarmed teenagers, who didn’t pose a threat, the US State Department called for the incident to be investigated.

The prosecution also noted that Deri “has expressed no regret and taken no responsibility”.

Few soldiers face repercussions of any kind; last year the Israeli military police announced that an army officer who opened fire on a car of Palestinian civilians returning from a swimming trip, killing a 15-year-old boy, would face no charges.

Siam Nuwara, the father of the victim, said that he wasn’t surprised by what he defines as a ‘ridiculous’ sentence.

“If Nadim had been the one to have killed Ben Deri, and if he had negligently killed him, would the court have treated Nadim the same way it has been treating Deri?”,

Nuwara’s father told the court earlier this year.

“It’s interesting that the boy Ahmed Mansara, who was convicted, gets 13 years in prison,” said Nuwara, referring to a 14-year-old Palestinian boy who was sentenced to 12 years in prison (then reduced to nine-and-a-half years by the Supreme Court), for allegedly trying to stab a Jewish settler.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*