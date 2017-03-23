Israeli Policeman Savagely Attack Palestinian As He Tries to Speak To Him (VIDEO)

Mar 23 2017 / 7:13 pm
Israeli soldiers attack Palestinian women in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Palestine Monitor, file)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A video published today on social media websites showed an Israeli policeman savagely attacking a Palestinian man in Jerusalem as the later tried to speak to him.

The policeman repeatedly attacked the man as well as other people who attempted to stop him.

Israeli violations against Palestinians in Jerusalem in particular have been on the rise. From house demolitions to arrests, Israeli forces don’t seize to push Palestinians out of the city in an attempt to make space for Jewish-only communities.

(PalestineChronicle.com)

Being Palestinian
