Israeli Public Rejects Netanyahu Immunity, Poll Shows

The majority of Israelis reject granting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immunity in several corruption cases for which he was recently indicted, a poll conducted by Israel’s TV Channel 12 reveals.

According to the poll, which results were released last Sunday, 51 percent of the Israeli public said that they oppose granting Netanyahu immunity.

The poll also indicated slight changes in Israeli public opinion regarding the country’s third elections, scheduled for next March.

If the elections are to be held today, “the right- and center-left-wing blocs would gain the same number of seats,” reported the Israeli daily Haaretz, which pointed out that neither party will have a majority without the support of the ultra-nationalist party of Avigdor Lieberman, Yisrael Beiteinu.

More or less, the poll results mirrored the results of the last election, which was held in September.

The centrist Kahol Lavan (Blue and White) “would still lead with 34 seats,” although the margins between it and the Likud are narrowing, the latter with 32 seats.

Arab parties, united in the Joint List, would maintain its position as the third-largest political force in Israel, with 13 seats, while Yisrael Beiteinu to hold on to its eight seats.

“Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett’s Hayamin Hehadash dropped to five seats, as did Labor-Gesher. The Democratic Union is now teetering on the electoral threshold with four,” reported Haaretz.

(The Palestine Chronicle)