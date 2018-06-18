Israeli Public Swimming Pool Separates Jewish and Palestinian Citizens (VIDEO)

A public swimming pool in southern Israel has “separate hours” for Jewish and Palestinian citizens, “a practice that is undeclared but nevertheless familiar to visitors”, reported Haaretz.

The pool is located in Mabu’im, a community settlement operated by the Merhavim Regional Council. According to Haaretz, citing an employee, the pool has activities for the local Bedouin Palestinians during the week after 6 pm, and on Friday night.

A resident of Mabu’im said:

“There is a tacit agreement here. Bedouin will not enter the pool when there are Jews because the residents threatened to stop coming”.

The paper explains that “several members of a Bedouin family who tried to use the pool on Saturday were refused entry based on this condition”.

40 מעלות חום. ילדים לא מורשים להיכנס לבריכה כי הם בדואים. לאן נוליך את הבושה? Gepostet von Mossi Raz am Sonntag, 17. Juni 2018

Adel Hamamdeh, one of those Palestinian citizens denied entry on Saturday, told Haaretz:

“They told me I couldn’t enter, that I could only enter after 6 P.M. because I am Bedouin”.

MK Yousef Jabareen (Joint List) said he would call for an investigation into the matter.

Bedouin Children with Cancer Refused Into Swimming Pool at Mabu'im, Israel http://t.co/7TQUzMZUWY via @ronnie_barkan #racism — Ben White (@benabyad) June 1, 2013

In 2013, Bedouin children with cancer who usually held a fun day at the swimming pool of “Ma’agan – Cancer Care Center” in Beer-Sheva, were refused entry to the swimming pool in Mabu’im.



(MEMO, PC, Social Media)