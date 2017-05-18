Israeli Settler Kills Palestinian Man in Nablus Area

Muataz Hussein Hilal Bani Shamsa was 23 years old. (Photo: Maan)

An Israeli settler shot and killed 23 year-old Muataz Hussein Hilal Bani Shamsa, from the Nablus area at a protest being held in solidarity with hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners.

Witnesses told Ma’an that an Israeli settler opened live ammunition on the crowd of Palestinian protesters, shooting Shamsa in the head and killing him.

Palestinian journalist Majdi Eshtayya, who Israeli news daily Haaretz reported was an AP photographer, was also injured with live ammunition shot by the settler and was transferred to Rafidiya Hospital where medical sources described his injuries as moderate.

Photo of Palestinian journalist Majdi Eshtayya who was injured when an Israeli settler opened live ammunition on a solidarity march for Palestinian hunger strikers

Head of the ambulance and emergency department of the Palestinian Red Crescent Ahmad Jibreel confirmed to Ma’an that an Israeli settler stepped out of his vehicle and opened fire at Palestinians “in a random manner,” noting that the settler had opened live ammunition on the protesters at the same time that clashes were ongoing with Israeli forces, who were shooting tear gas canisters at the demonstrators.

The settler fled, hitting a Red Crescent ambulance with his car following the shooting, and also striking three more Palestinians, who sustained minor injuries from the settler’s car.

Following Shamsa’s death, video footage was taken of another Israeli settler publicly supporting the shooting.

VIDEO: Israeli settler passes out candy to celebrate killing of Palestinian in Nablushttps://t.co/UnkZZAk4RT pic.twitter.com/3jlG8pUGMg — Ma'an News Agency (@MaanNewsAgency) May 18, 2017

In the video, the Israeli settler, who also appears to be protected by Israeli army forces, was distributing candy to Israeli settlers in celebration of the killing. He can also be seen sarcastically offering the candy to Palestinians standing near the road, while verbally provoking them.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)