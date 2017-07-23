Israeli Settlers Attack Several Palestinian Towns, Erect New Outpost Near Ramallah

Illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied West Bank are expanding in full force. (Photo: File)

Several violent marches have been launched by Israelis settlers residing in the occupied West Bank, blocking roads and attacking Palestinians and their property.

These marches took place Saturday, after three Palestinians were shot dead, two by Israeli forces and one by an Israeli settler.

Later that night, a Palestinian infiltrated the illegal Israeli settlement of Halamish and stabbed and killed three Israelis in their home, in an apparent reaction to Israeli attacks on Palestinians and violations at Al-Aqsa that occurred that day, according to a Facebook post by the assailant who was shot and detained.

Under armed Israeli escort, 80 settlers broke the sanctity al-Aqsa Mosque this morning & gave Jewish-only tours https://t.co/4TTDLQAOjV — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) July 23, 2017

A Halamish spokeswoman was quoted in Israeli media as saying that there was “no connection” between the ongoing crisis in occupied East Jerusalem and the stabbing attack.

“We have always reached out to our neighbors in peace but the incitement and murder continues. We call upon the government of Israel to return security to our community and all of Israel immediately,” she reportedly said.

Local sources said that overnight Saturday, Israeli settlers protested near Halamish, which is north of Ramallah city, as scores of Israeli settlers marched in multiple locations, many of them attacking Palestinians in the presence of Israeli forces, though no attacks were reported near Halamish specifically.

RT MaanNewsAgency "Israeli settlers set up illegal caravans on Palestinian village lands near Bethlehem

… pic.twitter.com/BEGTj8xxjK" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) July 16, 2017

Israeli news site Ynet reported that hundreds of Halamish residents set up a new outpost at a nearby junction, blocked the eastern road to the settlement to Palestinian movement, and demanded the Israeli government approve new constructions in the illegal settlement, as well as increase security measures.

The settlers of Halamish reportedly demand that the road be closed to Palestinian movement permanently, and the settlers have taken to block that road themselves by placing a shipping container on it.

The protesters prepared for a long stay at the outpost with tents, chairs, and tables, Ynet wrote, and said Israeli forces had arrived to the scene.

East of Halamish in the northern Ramallah district, hundreds of Israeli settlers protested at the entrance to the Palestinian village of Beitin and near the illegal Israeli settlement of Ofra and Shilo, throwing rocks at Palestinian vehicles. Others gathered at the main road near the town of Silwad in the same vicinity.

These Israeli settlers should not be there. These Israeli settlers should not be there. These Israeli settlers should not be there. pic.twitter.com/RGIK8fryVG — refaatesque (@ThisIsGaZa) July 21, 2017

Similar incidents took place in many Palestinian towns and villages Saturday, including Nablus and Hebron.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)