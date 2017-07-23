Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$9,535 Raised
47% Funded

Israeli Settlers Attack Several Palestinian Towns, Erect New Outpost Near Ramallah

Jul 23 2017 / 4:36 pm
Illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied West Bank are expanding in full force. (Photo: File)

Several violent marches have been launched by Israelis settlers residing in the occupied West Bank, blocking roads and attacking Palestinians and their property.

These marches took place Saturday, after three Palestinians were shot dead, two by Israeli forces and one by an Israeli settler.

Later that night, a Palestinian infiltrated the illegal Israeli settlement of Halamish and stabbed and killed three Israelis in their home, in an apparent reaction to Israeli attacks on Palestinians and violations at Al-Aqsa that occurred that day, according to a Facebook post by the assailant who was shot and detained.

A Halamish spokeswoman was quoted in Israeli media as saying that there was “no connection” between the ongoing crisis in occupied East Jerusalem and the stabbing attack.

“We have always reached out to our neighbors in peace but the incitement and murder continues. We call upon the government of Israel to return security to our community and all of Israel immediately,” she reportedly said.

Local sources said that overnight Saturday, Israeli settlers protested near Halamish, which is north of Ramallah city, as scores of Israeli settlers marched in multiple locations, many of them attacking Palestinians in the presence of Israeli forces, though no attacks were reported near Halamish specifically.

Israeli news site Ynet reported that hundreds of Halamish residents set up a new outpost at a nearby junction, blocked the eastern road to the settlement to Palestinian movement, and demanded the Israeli government approve new constructions in the illegal settlement, as well as increase security measures.

The settlers of Halamish reportedly demand that the road be closed to Palestinian movement permanently, and the settlers have taken to block that road themselves by placing a shipping container on it.

The protesters prepared for a long stay at the outpost with tents, chairs, and tables, Ynet wrote, and said Israeli forces had arrived to the scene.

East of Halamish in the northern Ramallah district, hundreds of Israeli settlers protested at the entrance to the Palestinian village of Beitin and near the illegal Israeli settlement of Ofra and Shilo, throwing rocks at Palestinian vehicles. Others gathered at the main road near the town of Silwad in the same vicinity.

Similar incidents took place in many Palestinian towns and villages Saturday, including Nablus and Hebron.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jul 23 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors