Israeli Settlers Commit More Arson in Occupied West Bank

A group of extremist Jewish settlers has set fire to Palestinian property in the village of Jaloud on the outskirts of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Quds Press has reported.

ISMPalestine "Israeli settlers torch Palestinian home, destroy another in Nablus-area … settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Yesh Kodesh attacked several Palestinian homes in Khallet al-Wusta area, set fire to one home and destroyed ano… pic.twitter.com/bqWBeo8b2N" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) July 28, 2018

Witnesses said that the settlers set fire to Palestinian farmland as well as a house in the area, which was severely damaged.

At least 2.5 acres of wheat was also burnt. The settlers also cut down dozens of Palestinian-owned trees in the area. No fatalities were reported.

Israeli settlers set a Palestinian home on fire, burn over 50 trees & set farmland alight, as "soldiers" arrest the victims https://t.co/C3CpH6SyiT — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) July 27, 2018

This is the latest in a series of attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)