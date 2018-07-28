Israeli Settlers Commit More Arson in Occupied West Bank

Jewish settlers threatening Palestinians while soldiers look on. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

A group of extremist Jewish settlers has set fire to Palestinian property in the village of Jaloud on the outskirts of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Quds Press has reported.

Witnesses said that the settlers set fire to Palestinian farmland as well as a house in the area, which was severely damaged.

At least 2.5 acres of wheat was also burnt. The settlers also cut down dozens of Palestinian-owned trees in the area. No fatalities were reported.

This is the latest in a series of attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinians and their property in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

