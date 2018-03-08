Israeli Settlers Cut Down Olive Trees and Attack Palestinians in Nablus (VIDEO)

Israeli settlers attacking the Palestinians, as an Israeli soldier stands nearby. (Photo: Ma'an)

Several Israeli settlers from the illegal Rahalim settlement attacked Palestinian farmers in the northern occupied West Bank of Nablus.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

The Palestinian government has no jurisdiction over Israelis in the West Bank, and acts carried out by Israeli settlers often occur in the presence of Israeli military forces who rarely act to protect Palestinian residents.

Last Tuesday, the Israeli settlers attacked the Palestinian village of Madama, to the South of Nablus.

The majority of settler attacks against Palestinians are met with impunity, with Israelis rarely facing consequences for such acts.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

