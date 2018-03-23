Israeli Settlers Move to Desecrate Umayyad Palaces in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

The Jewish Temple Institute announced that it will hold a festival in the Islamic Umayyad palaces area to the south and southwest of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on March 26.

Israeli extremist settlers organise Jewish celebration in Umayyad Palaces in Jerusalem https://t.co/mIL2d9nvHy — Iblagh News (@iblaghnews1) March 23, 2018

The Jerusalem-based Department of Waqf and Islamic Affairs said in a statement on Thursday that the Temple Institute announced on its website that it will organize the massive festival, noting that it has received approval from the Israeli police.

The department reiterated that the Umayyad palaces and all that surrounds the Al-Aqsa Mosque are an integral part of the Islamic Waqf, which is a pure right for Muslims, and no one has the right to attack or change its function.

🕊 From the yards of Al Aqsa mosque this morning . pic.twitter.com/RdeifygWfX — Aya Isleem #Gaza 🇵🇸 (@AyaIsleemEn) March 19, 2018

“This is a Judaization step that will not be tolerated. It is rejected because silence about it will give the settlers the green light to crawl into the Al-Aqsa Mosque” it said.

The statement warned the Israeli police of moving forward with the festival saying it will provoke the Muslims feelings.

Only a few days ago, Israel denied an Islamic Waqf Guard access to Al Aqsa Mosque for 15 days.

Israel Bars Islamic Waqf Guard from Entering Al-Aqsa Mosque for 15 Days https://t.co/vDN9PNWmpX pic.twitter.com/pGpnC5VhSP — Mirajnews English (@Mirajnewsenglis) March 22, 2018

On Thursday, as many as 82 Jewish settlers stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque under the Israeli police protection.

