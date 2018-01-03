The Islamic Waqf Authority in Occupied Jerusalem reported that illegal Jewish settlers held Talmudic marriage rituals Wednesday morning at the Aqsa Mosque, according to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC).

The Israeli police kept watch while dozens of settlers stormed the Muslim holy site to attend the ceremony in Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards under tight security.

Israeli settlers perform marriage rituals at Al-Aqsa, violating longstanding agreement https://t.co/I2QifLDpGc pic.twitter.com/wIsGTkW6HS — Ali Hussein (@Alihussein_2) January 3, 2018

The Waqf Authority estimated that over 28600 settlers, including religious students, stormed the Mosque during 2017.

#Video Dozens of settlers break into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa mosque with the protection of the #Israeli occupation forces pic.twitter.com/vBv25Px3EK — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) December 20, 2017

While Jewish visitation is permitted to the compound, non-Muslim worship at Al-Aqsa is prohibited according to an agreement signed between Israel and the Jordanian government after Israel’s illegal occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)