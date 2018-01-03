Israeli Settlers Perform Wedding Ceremony at Al-Aqsa (VIDEO)

January 3, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Illlegal settlers perform wedding ritual at Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy security. (Photo: PIC)

The Islamic Waqf Authority in Occupied Jerusalem reported that illegal Jewish settlers held Talmudic marriage rituals Wednesday morning at the Aqsa Mosque, according to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC).

The Israeli police kept watch while dozens of settlers stormed the Muslim holy site to attend the ceremony in Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards under tight security.

The Waqf Authority estimated that over 28600 settlers, including religious students, stormed the Mosque during 2017.

While Jewish visitation is permitted to the compound, non-Muslim worship at Al-Aqsa is prohibited according to an agreement signed between Israel and the Jordanian government after Israel’s illegal occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*