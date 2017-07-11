Israeli Settlers Raid Palestinian Village, Spark Clashes

Israeli troops who escorted the settlers fired tear gas canisters and stun grenades at the protesters. (Photo: Maan)

Clashes broke out late Monday night between young Palestinian men and Israeli forces who stormed the village of Kifl Haris in central occupied West Bank district of Salfit to escort hundreds of Israeli settlers on a visit to pray at a Jewish holy site.

Local activist and lawyer Izzat Shaqour told Ma’an that Israeli troops closed all of the village’s entrances and restricted the movement of residents.

“Settlers often storm the village under the pretext of visiting Jewish shrines. They sing and shout until the early dawn hours, disturbing the residents.”

Residents of Kifl Haris have been living under continuous tension due to Israeli settler raids on a number of tombs in the village, which Palestinians in the area believe to be the graves of the Muslim prophet Dhul Kifl, the Sufi saint Dhul Nun, and another shrine built by 12-century Sultan Saladin.

However, some Jews believe the tombs belong to the biblical figures Joshua, Caleb, and Nun.

Shaqour added that clashes broke out between local young men and the Israeli troops who escorted the settlers. The Israeli soldiers, he said, fired tear gas canisters and stun grenades at the protesters.

Settlers who visit the tombs to pray often actively disrupt Palestinian residents and damage property.

Meanwhile, Palestinians are restricted from visiting holy sites in Israel without hard-to-obtain permits from Israeli authorities.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)