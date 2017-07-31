Israeli Settlers Steal Palestinian Land, Set up New Outpost

The estimated 196 Israeli settlements are all illegal under international law. (Photo: Maan)

Israeli settlers reportedly set up 10 mobile homes on private Palestinian land in the northern occupied West Bank on Monday morning.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who monitors settlement activity in the northern West Bank, said that the settlers installed the structures on the outskirts of the village of Jalud in the Nablus district, in an area known as al-Khafafish.

Daghlas said that settlers had leveled land in the area a few weeks earlier in preparation for the construction of Shvut Rachel East – an illegal Israeli settlement that was approved in February under the pretext of compensating residents of the Amona outpost.

BREAKING#Yet more proof if proof were that Israel has no interest in the 2SS

Settlements increased by 70%. https://t.co/f3J9zkt8TX — Susi Snowflake (@palestininianpr) July 31, 2017

Despite Amona residents refusing to relocate to Shvut Rachel East, the Israeli government moved forward with its settlement plans on Jalud lands, in addition to approving plans for the Amichai settlement, where the Amona settlers agreed to live – marking Israel’s first new official settlement in more than two decades.

Daghlas said on Monday that Shvut Rachel East would connect already existent illegal Israeli settlements and impose “facts on the ground.”

Israel destroys ancient churches to build illegal settlements pic.twitter.com/f2f55POwDr — #OccupiedPalestine (@OccuPalestine) July 30, 2017

The estimated 196 government recognized Israeli settlements scattered across the Palestinian territory are all considered illegal under international law.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)