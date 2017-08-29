Israeli Settlers Threaten to Sexually Assault Palestinian Women

Armed settlers overlook a Palestinian village south of Nablus during confrontations following the setting on fire of Palestinian-owned fields on Jan. 1, 2010 (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/File)

Israeli rights group B’Tselem released a video today showing a group of settlers from Israel’s illegal Kiryat Arba settlement in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron hurling abuse through a loudspeaker at Palestinians in the area.

In the presence of Israeli soldiers and police, settlers used a loudspeaker to hurl insults at Palestinians in the Al-Hariqah neighborhood on Thursday, insulting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), whom they called a dog.

According to B’Tselem’s statement, once the settlers noticed a Palestinian woman – a local volunteer for the group – filming them, their scathing language was directed at her and they began to threaten her with sexual violence. B’Tselem noted that the incident continued for hours.

https://t.co/dDOzoLX9k0 sick Zionist occupiers rape indigenous Palestinian women they have been killing and raping for 70 years what's new? — NajYash (@NajYash) August 29, 2017

Despite the disturbing threats, Israeli forces did not intervene. Occupation forces have been known to standby idly as Palestinians are abused by Israeli settlers.

The unidentified volunteer provided testimony to B’Tselem, in which she said that the Israeli settlers were having a party on a hilltop nearby and turned their music up when the Muslim call to prayer was sounded from the mosque. This is when they began insulting Islam.

When she started filming “the settlers began to use foul language and call out obscenities concerning me, Islam, and especially the Prophet Muhammad,” adding that it was not the first time that she has documented Israeli settlers insulting Islam in the presence of Israeli forces.

Israeli settlers and parliamentarians demand demolition of Palestinians' homes, expulsion of residents https://t.co/Lk8BS5GdbF pic.twitter.com/RyvYfb2r5m — The IMEU (@theIMEU) August 28, 2017

According to a statement by the Israeli rights group, B’Tselem, the settlers noticed a Palestinian woman – a local volunteer for the group – filming them, their scathing language was directed at her and they began to threaten her with sexual violence. B’Tselem noted that the incident continued for hours.

She told B’Tselem that as a Muslim, she was “extremely offended by the insults” against the Prophet Muhammad. “As a woman, I felt terrible hearing the foul language directed personally at me for filming them,” she said.

Over recent weeks, there have been routine reports of Israeli settler attacks on Palestinians and their homes in the Hebron district, particularly in the Old City.

Israeli "soldiers" escorting 30 bus-loads of settlers to Nablus, open fire on Palestinians—critically shooting 2 https://t.co/I5E1UiDs7a — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 29, 2017

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)