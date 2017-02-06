Israeli Shelling, Airstrikes in Gaza

A post for the Palestinian resistance was targeted with machine guns, while Apache helicopters flew overhead. (Photos: Mohmmed Abed, agencies via Twitter)

Israel this morning shelled Palestinian farmland in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, while four armored vehicles penetrated the south-eastern border of Deir Al-Balah in the central area, the Palestinian Safa news agency reported.

Palestinian news sources said ​ fisherman Mohamed Sa’adallah, 70, was mildly injured in the attack.

With the Netanyahu & Trump meeting around the corner, Netanyahu begins bombing Gaza [Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP] pic.twitter.com/0CSdOHDSQ9 — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) February 6, 2017

A post for the Palestinian resistance was targeted with machine guns, while Apache helicopters flew overhead, the Israeli army said in a report.

Local sources in Deir Al-Balah said Israeli forces stationed in Kisovim military site drove into the Gaza Strip under cover of military fire from the nearby border post.

Israel said the action was taken in response to a rocket which landed in an open area south of Ashkelon city today. Israel’s Channel 7 confirmed that no injuries or damages were reported.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)