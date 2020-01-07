Israeli Soldier Slips a Snake inside a Palestinian Car in West Bank

January 7, 2020 Blog, News
A coin-marked snake was slipped into a Palestinian car by an Israeli soldier, during a routine search in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

A snake was slipped into a Palestinian family’s car by an Israeli soldier on December 23, during a routine search of the vehicle in the West Bank, Israeli newspapers reported.

The soldier stopped Nidal Sayid while he was driving with his family in his taxi at a checkpoint located near Nablus and he placed a water bottle containing a snake in the trunk of the vehicle.

The incident was reported to the Palestinian Authority, who passed the complaint to the Israeli army.

After a brief investigation, the soldier was sentenced to 18 days of detention.

Israeli occupation forces routinely kill and injure Palestinians with live fire and rubber bullets, or through assaults at checkpoints, during detention raids or when suppressing protests. Despite such violations, soldiers and police officers rarely face legal action.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.