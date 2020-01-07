Israeli Soldier Slips a Snake inside a Palestinian Car in West Bank

A snake was slipped into a Palestinian family’s car by an Israeli soldier on December 23, during a routine search of the vehicle in the West Bank, Israeli newspapers reported.

Soldier jailed for placing snake inside Palestinian’s car at checkpoint https://t.co/qaE9RDTe71 — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) January 7, 2020

The soldier stopped Nidal Sayid while he was driving with his family in his taxi at a checkpoint located near Nablus and he placed a water bottle containing a snake in the trunk of the vehicle.

The incident was reported to the Palestinian Authority, who passed the complaint to the Israeli army.

An @IDF solider was soldier was sentenced to 18 days detention after slipping a snake inside a #Palestinian car during a routine search.https://t.co/hKZQUEbDiM — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) January 7, 2020

After a brief investigation, the soldier was sentenced to 18 days of detention.

Israeli occupation forces routinely kill and injure Palestinians with live fire and rubber bullets, or through assaults at checkpoints, during detention raids or when suppressing protests. Despite such violations, soldiers and police officers rarely face legal action.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)