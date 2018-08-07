Israeli Soldier Who Killed Palestinian Teen to Be Promoted (VIDEO)

An Israeli soldier who shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian as he tried to flee in 2015 is being promoted, the Israel army announced yesterday.

Colonel Yisrael Shomer is to take command of the Nahal Brigade, the army revealed.

Col. Yisrael Shomer was caught on camera shooting a fleeing Palestinian teen to death. Now he's getting a major promotion. https://t.co/MdQ8IYRdeb pic.twitter.com/0cDgLmkPEO — The IMEU (@theIMEU) August 7, 2018

Shomer was filmed on July 3, 2015 shooting Muhammad Ali-Kosba.

An investigation found that Shomer had acted “according to the procedure for arresting a suspect – which, according to the Military Police, included firing a warning shot into the air followed by two bullets aimed at the teen’s legs”, Haaretz reported.

“However, because Shomer himself had been in motion, his aim was inaccurate and he hit Kosba’s torso, according to the investigation.”

Yisrael Shomer is getting such a promotion after he shot 17 year old Mohamed Kosba in the back as he was running away, near his home in Ram, near Jerusalem./2 pic.twitter.com/bFk0Qptulh — Citizen Jane1 (@Citizenjane1) August 7, 2018

However, a B’Tselem found Kosba’s body had three gunshot wounds, one in the face and two in the back.

The Israel army closed the case in to the shooting, ruling that it had been justified.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)