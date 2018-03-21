Israeli Soldiers Arrest 35 Palestinians during Raids in West Bank and Jerusalem (VIDEOS)

🇵🇸#Palestine || Huge number of Israeli occupation soldiers stormed Shufat refugees camp and arrested 17 Palestinians some of them were brothers from the same family . . قوات كبيرة من جيش الاحتلال اقتحمت مخيم شعفاط بالقدس المحتلة وقامت باعتقال ١٧ شابا بعد مداهمة منازلهم . #Türkçe : #Filistin : Gece taarruzu !! Büyük kalabalık bir grup israil işgal askeri, şafak vakti Shufat mülteci kampına baskın düzenleyerek içlerinde aynı aileden erkek kardeşlerin de olduğu 17 Filistinliyi tutukladı !

