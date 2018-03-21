Israeli Soldiers Arrest 35 Palestinians during Raids in West Bank and Jerusalem (VIDEOS)

March 21, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Shufat Refugee Camp, North of Jerusalem. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli soldiers arrested at least 35 Palestinians during night raids in West Bank and Jerusalem.

Shufat Refugee Camp, North of Jerusalem, was stormed by a scores of Israeli soldiers.

A large force raided the camp in the predawn hours and broke into a number of homes, terrorizing women and children who were awaken at the sound of the forces breaking into their homes. 

20 people were arrested, including minors.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

