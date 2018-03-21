Israeli Soldiers Arrest 35 Palestinians during Raids in West Bank and Jerusalem (VIDEOS)

Israeli soldiers arrested at least 35 Palestinians during night raids in West Bank and Jerusalem.
Shufat Refugee Camp, North of Jerusalem, was stormed by a scores of Israeli soldiers.
A large force raided the camp in the predawn hours and broke into a number of homes, terrorizing women and children who were awaken at the sound of the forces breaking into their homes.
🇵🇸#Palestine || Huge number of Israeli occupation soldiers stormed Shufat refugees camp and arrested 17 Palestinians some of them were brothers from the same family . . قوات كبيرة من جيش الاحتلال اقتحمت مخيم شعفاط بالقدس المحتلة وقامت باعتقال ١٧ شابا بعد مداهمة منازلهم . #Türkçe : #Filistin : Gece taarruzu !! Büyük kalabalık bir grup israil işgal askeri, şafak vakti Shufat mülteci kampına baskın düzenleyerek içlerinde aynı aileden erkek kardeşlerin de olduğu 17 Filistinliyi tutukladı !
20 people were arrested, including minors.
(Wafa, PC, Social Media)
