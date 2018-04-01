Israeli Soldiers Arrest Four Palestinians Near Hebron and Bethlehem (VIDEO)

April 1, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
A Palestinian child is arrested and blindfolded by Israeli soldiers. (Photo via Twitter)

Israeli occupation soldiers arrested four young Palestinian men, including two teenage siblings, from their homes near Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Bethlehem.

Several army jeeps invaded the al-‘Arroub refugee camp, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, searched homes and arrested Ahmad Amjad Jawabra and a teenage boy, identified as Mahmoud Yousef Madhi.

The soldiers also stopped and searched cars at the main entrance of the refugee camp, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

In addition, the soldiers invaded the al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, and searched homes, before arresting Mohannad, 18, and his brother Hamza Mahmoud Darwish, 16, in the al-Jabal area.

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*