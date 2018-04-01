Israeli Soldiers Arrest Four Palestinians Near Hebron and Bethlehem (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation soldiers arrested four young Palestinian men, including two teenage siblings, from their homes near Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Bethlehem.

Several army jeeps invaded the al-‘Arroub refugee camp, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, searched homes and arrested Ahmad Amjad Jawabra and a teenage boy, identified as Mahmoud Yousef Madhi.

The soldiers also stopped and searched cars at the main entrance of the refugee camp, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

Israeli occupation forces arrest two Palestinian brothers, Hamza and Ra'fat al-Wahsh, after raiding their family home in the village of al-Khader, to the south of Bethlehem in the West Bank, last night. pic.twitter.com/dTdeOCKH5x — #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@Taghreeba) April 1, 2018

In addition, the soldiers invaded the al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, and searched homes, before arresting Mohannad, 18, and his brother Hamza Mahmoud Darwish, 16, in the al-Jabal area.

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)