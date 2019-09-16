Israeli Soldiers Assault Elderly Palestinian near Ramallah

Israeli soldiers assaulted today an elderly Palestinian at an army checkpoint northwest of Ramallah, according to witnesses.

They said soldiers at a checkpoint outside the village of Deir Nitham stopped a car driven by Saleh Tamimi, 52, and forced him out of his car before they started to beat him up for no apparent reason.

Israeli Occupation soldiers assaulted today an elderly Palestinian at an army checkpoint, *north of Ramallah* . pic.twitter.com/gvtYYzc19J — Hanan Mahmoud (@Hanan54840) September 16, 2019

Tamimi became unconscious and was quickly transported by village residents to hospital in Ramallah.

The Israeli army has for several days closed two access roads to Deir Nitham and has a permanent checkpoint on the third access road where residents say they are regularly harassed by the soldiers manning the checkpoint.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)