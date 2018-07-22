Israeli Soldiers Attack Palestinian with Down Syndrome (VIDEO)

July 22, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli forces arrested a man with down syndrome and broke his arm. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli soldiers have assaulted a Palestinian youth with Down syndrome in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to a local Palestinian official on Saturday.

The soldiers attacked Mahmoud Zayed, 26, with the back of their guns and left him with a broken arm in the Bab al-Zawiya area in Hebron on Friday, Ynis al-Juneidi, head of Palestinian group Fatah in Hebron, told Anadolu Agency.

He said the soldiers had been deployed in the area to disperse Palestinian protests against the decades-long Israeli occupation.

Al-Juneidi said Israeli soldiers often abuse and mock at the young Palestinian despite his health condition.

Four Palestinians were martyred and an Israeli soldier was killed in an escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip on Friday.

Since March, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed – and thousands more injured – in Palestinian protests against the decades-long Israeli occupation and an 11-year blockade, which has gutted the Gaza economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.