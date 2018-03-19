Israeli Soldiers Attack Palestinian School near Bethlehem

March 19, 2018 Blog, News
A Palestinian school in the West Bank (Photo: via MEMO)

Israeli forces attacked a Palestinian school in the village of Tuqu’, to the southeast of the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

They fired more than 10 tear gas bombs at the school, forcing its staff to close its doors in an attempt to prevent soldiers from breaking into it.

Israeli forces deployed in the vicinity of the school on daily basis, provoking students and making it hard for them to focus on their education.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*