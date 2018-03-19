Israeli Soldiers Attack Palestinian School near Bethlehem

Israeli forces attacked a Palestinian school in the village of Tuqu’, to the southeast of the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

They fired more than 10 tear gas bombs at the school, forcing its staff to close its doors in an attempt to prevent soldiers from breaking into it.

Israeli forces deployed in the vicinity of the school on daily basis, provoking students and making it hard for them to focus on their education.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)