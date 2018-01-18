Israeli Soldiers Call for ‘Revenge Unit’ against Palestinians

Israeli military police have uncovered a recruitment drive for soldiers to join a unit devoted to acts of revenge against Palestinians, following the death of a settler last week, the Jerusalem Post reported yesterday.

Police found flyers with the Israeli army logo at a military base on Tuesday, with a header reading “Secret and classified,” and its title stating “Notice about the establishment of a special unit for payback actions.”

“In response to the terrible murder which happened in Havat Gilad, and in revenge for the spilling of the blood of the martyr Rabbi Raziel Shevach, may God avenge his blood, a pay-back actions unit is being restarted to restore national honor,” the flyer read, advocating for its volunteers to attack Palestinians.

Watch how Israeli Occupation Forces "ragdoll" peaceful female protesters today. (Via @palinfoen) pic.twitter.com/eJvCMai11J — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) January 15, 2018

“With strength and power we will fight, we will strike hard, we will strike hard and we will win.”

A contact number was provided for more information, but the leaflet advised volunteers not to make contact through official army channels.

The Israeli military has reportedly launched an investigation and a soldier has been arrested on suspicion of having produced the leaflet and distributing it on a military base.

In the aftermath of the death of settler leader Rabbi Meir Goldmintz, several Israeli ministers also called for retribution for the attack, but in the form of settlement construction.

"Children under Israeli occupation don't get any special treatment. They are arrested, injured and killed just like adults." https://t.co/iezmJw0tW6 — Truthout (@truthout) January 18, 2018

“We must make clear that every murder will be met with immediate [settlement] construction. Regulating [the status of] Havat Gilad and building there is the most painful price Israel can exact to deter terrorists from undertaking the next attack,” Education Minister Naftali Bennett said.

Following the shooting, Israeli occupation forces carried out raids in several Palestinian villages in the Nablus region and imposed blanket movement restrictions on residents, preventing them from entering of exiting local areas.

Last night, at least one Palestinian was killed in a raid by Israeli soldiers on the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. A Palestinian health ministry official identified the man killed as Ahmed Jarrar, a member of Hamas, whom Israeli claims committed the attack.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)