Israeli Soldiers Cheer after Shooting a Palestinian Protester in the West Bank (VIDEO)

April 24, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Soldiers cheer after shooting a Palestinian man. (Photo: Video capture)

A video released by the Israeli rights group, the Information Center for Human Rigths, B’tselem, showed Israeli soldiers aiming their guns at Palestinian protesters in the village of Madama in the West Bank. After hitting their target, the soldiers cheer. The conversation between the soldiers prior to and after to the shooting is translated in full in the video below ..

(PC, Social Media)

