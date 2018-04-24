Israeli Soldiers Cheer after Shooting a Palestinian Protester in the West Bank (VIDEO)

A video released by the Israeli rights group, the Information Center for Human Rigths, B’tselem, showed Israeli soldiers aiming their guns at Palestinian protesters in the village of Madama in the West Bank. After hitting their target, the soldiers cheer. The conversation between the soldiers prior to and after to the shooting is translated in full in the video below ..
🇵🇸#Palestine || #Video || Israeli soldiers cheer after shooting a Palestinian protester in the village of Madama . . فيديو يوثق اطلاق جنود الاحتلال النار على المتظاهرين في الضفة الغربية، مصحوباً بنشوة الفرح . 🇮🇩 #IDN : Tentara Israel bersorak kegirangan setelah menembak demonstran Palestina di Desa Madama.
(PC, Social Media)
Be the first to comment