Israeli Soldiers Clash with Youth in Aida Refugee Camp (VIDEO)

(Photo: File)

Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian youth late Thursday afternoon in the Aida refugee camp in the southern occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem.

Locals told Ma’an that Israeli forces fired tear gas, while Palestinian Authority (PA)-owned news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces also used live fire.

Wafa added that witnesses said soldiers fired at water tanks on the rooftops of two homes to destroy them, and arrested two young men identified as Rani Abu Aker and Saeb Amarneh.

Locals told Ma’an that at least one of the men was released.

An Israeli army spokesperson said they were looking into reports.

On Wednesday afternoon, one day prior to the clashes, Israeli forces violently detained 13-year-old Ali Jawarish off a street in the camp in broad daylight. A video shared on social media shows Israeli soldiers aggressively throwing the boy into the back of a military vehicle.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)