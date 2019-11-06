Israeli Soldiers Filmed Assaulting, Threatening Palestinian Father in Hebron (VIDEO)

November 6, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli occupation forces were filmed yesterday assaulting a Palestinian father in front of his small child. (Photo: Video grab)

Israeli occupation forces were filmed yesterday assaulting a Palestinian father in front of his small child, reported the Times of Israel.

The footage, which went viral on social media, was recorded in Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces protect a small, radical settler population.

Both soldiers and settlers regularly harass and attack local Palestinians, who are subjected to numerous movement restrictions.

The video shows two soldiers shouting at the father, claiming that the small boy had been throwing stones. The father expresses incredulity at the accusation and replies his son is just five-years-old.

The soldier replied that he does not care how old the child is, at which point another soldier joins, and both attack the man, who tells them: “Don’t raise your hands on me”.

After a few seconds, the soldiers violently shove the man again, all while the little boy looks on. “One of them then appears to cock his gun and aim it at the father as he walks away.”

The Times of Israel reported that the Israeli military said it was “looking into the incident”.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

