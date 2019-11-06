Israeli Soldiers Filmed Assaulting, Threatening Palestinian Father in Hebron (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces were filmed yesterday assaulting a Palestinian father in front of his small child, reported the Times of Israel.

The footage, which went viral on social media, was recorded in Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces protect a small, radical settler population.

Another snapshot of Israel's apartheid regime.👎 Soldiers assault & threaten a Palestinian father in Hebron in front of his five-year-old child.😥 pic.twitter.com/3M0S5GENMg — Rawan Nassar 🇵🇸✌ (@RawanNassar13) November 6, 2019

Both soldiers and settlers regularly harass and attack local Palestinians, who are subjected to numerous movement restrictions.

The video shows two soldiers shouting at the father, claiming that the small boy had been throwing stones. The father expresses incredulity at the accusation and replies his son is just five-years-old.

The soldier replied that he does not care how old the child is, at which point another soldier joins, and both attack the man, who tells them: “Don’t raise your hands on me”.

Even if they had this still should not have happened. What was their excuse for kicking out Norway' observer group? Since they have left, the occupation forces and settler violence has escalated. https://t.co/gIwGLpe7Tg — Hypatia (@Amusedrice) November 5, 2019

After a few seconds, the soldiers violently shove the man again, all while the little boy looks on. “One of them then appears to cock his gun and aim it at the father as he walks away.”

The Times of Israel reported that the Israeli military said it was “looking into the incident”.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)