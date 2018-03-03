Israeli Soldiers Fire Grenade at Couple Holding a Baby (VIDEO)

Footage released by an Israeli rights group showed Israeli soldiers firing a stun grenade at a Palestinian couple carrying a baby, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Palestinian couple was carrying an infant in the village of Burin, in the north of the West Bank, and they were forced to run away, according to a tweet by the Israeli human rights group, Yesh Din.

“Soldiers and border police arrived at Burin today and according to residents threw tear gas and stun grenades at youths who gathered after noticing 2 Israelis approaching from the direction of (the settlement of) Givat Ronen. A tear gas grenade landed in one of the houses where a large family lives,” it said.

“They continued to fire the tear gas and stun grenades even when the occupants were evacuated to the ambulance.”

Israeli police, for its part, said the soldiers were attempting to disperse rioters in the area.

In the past month we documented 17 instances of violence towards Palestinians and/or damage to their property in the West Bank. Read here > https://t.co/6bSbS0GdT9 pic.twitter.com/dUExr1erRd — Yesh Din (@YeshDin) March 2, 2018

The Palestinian territories have remained tense since U.S. President Donald Trump officially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in Dec. 6.

The move has triggered world outcry and protests in the Palestinian territories that left dozens of Palestinians dead.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)